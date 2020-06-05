Stobart Group outlines new 'focused strategy'

Stobart Group announced (04-Jun-2020) the board has agreed on a focused strategy as a result of the coronavirus crisis, aiming to deliver shareholder value in the new environment. The basis of this strategy is to:

Focus on aviation: At London Southend Airport , the Group will specifically design and implement an improved passenger experience for post-coronavirus travel;

Realise the value from the Energy business as a maturing, cash generative and stable business;

Withdraw from the Rail & Civils business in FY2021;

All other non core businesses or assets will be realised for value over the next three years. [more - original PR]