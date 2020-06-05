Become a CAPA Member
Loading
5-Jun-2020 4:07 PM

Stobart Group outlines new 'focused strategy'

Stobart Group announced (04-Jun-2020) the board has agreed on a focused strategy as a result of the coronavirus crisis, aiming to deliver shareholder value in the new environment. The basis of this strategy is to:

  • Focus on aviation: At London Southend Airport, the Group will specifically design and implement an improved passenger experience for post-coronavirus travel;
  • Realise the value from the Energy business as a maturing, cash generative and stable business;
  • Withdraw from the Rail & Civils business in FY2021;
  • All other non core businesses or assets will be realised for value over the next three years. [more - original PR]

