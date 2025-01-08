Stellar Aircraft rebrands, relocates HQ and commences aircraft manufacturing

Stellar Aircraft, via its official Facebook and LinkedIn accounts, announced (07-Jan-2025) its rebranding from Sirius Aviation and plans to move its headquarters to the US, while maintaining a presence in Switzerland. The company also commenced manufacturing the Stellar Jet aircraft on 07-Jan-2025. The hydrogen powered business jet will have VTOL capabilities. The company aims to reveal the results of performance validation tests for its proprietary hydrogen fuel tank in Feb-2025 and unveil its demonstrator aircraft in Jun-2025.