Stellar Aircraft rebrands, relocates HQ and commences aircraft manufacturing
Stellar Aircraft, via its official Facebook and LinkedIn accounts, announced (07-Jan-2025) its rebranding from Sirius Aviation and plans to move its headquarters to the US, while maintaining a presence in Switzerland. The company also commenced manufacturing the Stellar Jet aircraft on 07-Jan-2025. The hydrogen powered business jet will have VTOL capabilities. The company aims to reveal the results of performance validation tests for its proprietary hydrogen fuel tank in Feb-2025 and unveil its demonstrator aircraft in Jun-2025.
Background ✨
Stellar Aircraft, previously known as Sirius Aviation, has been involved in multiple partnerships and projects focused on hydrogen-powered aviation solutions. It collaborated with the Marathon Group Australia to enhance hydrogen storage, develop zero-emission airports, and advance sustainable infrastructure in alignment with Australia's clean energy goals1. Sirius Aviation also had a $50 million agreement with PARQ Development to supply hydrogen-powered eVTOL aircraft for tourism infrastructure in Bali2.