Loading
8-Jan-2025 1:08 PM

Stellar Aircraft rebrands, relocates HQ and commences aircraft manufacturing

Stellar Aircraft, via its official Facebook and LinkedIn accounts, announced (07-Jan-2025) its rebranding from Sirius Aviation and plans to move its headquarters to the US, while maintaining a presence in Switzerland. The company also commenced manufacturing the Stellar Jet aircraft on 07-Jan-2025. The hydrogen powered business jet will have VTOL capabilities. The company aims to reveal the results of performance validation tests for its proprietary hydrogen fuel tank in Feb-2025 and unveil its demonstrator aircraft in Jun-2025.

Background ✨

Stellar Aircraft, previously known as Sirius Aviation, has been involved in multiple partnerships and projects focused on hydrogen-powered aviation solutions. It collaborated with the Marathon Group Australia to enhance hydrogen storage, develop zero-emission airports, and advance sustainable infrastructure in alignment with Australia's clean energy goals1. Sirius Aviation also had a $50 million agreement with PARQ Development to supply hydrogen-powered eVTOL aircraft for tourism infrastructure in Bali2.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More