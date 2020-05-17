StarLux Airlines to resume passenger operations in Jun-2020

StarLux Airlines announced (15-May-2020) plans to operate select services in Jun-2020 and implement measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Measures include only offering window and aisle seats for reservation and temporarily closing the Galactic lounge. StarLux will resume passenger operations in Jun-2020, operating three times weekly Taiwan Taoyuan-Macau service from 02-Jun-2020 and weekly Taiwan Taoyuan-Penang service from 11-Jun-2020. [more - original PR]