STARLUX Airlines signs interline agreements with Smartwings and Finnair

STARLUX Airlines broadened its partnership footprint with a codeshare with American Airlines from 30-Sep-2026, covering STARLUX’s Taiwan Taoyuan-US links and onward access to 20 US cities, with reciprocal loyalty benefits planned.1 Smartwings separately announced a partnership with STARLUX effective 01-Oct-2026, enabling single-ticket itineraries and through-checked baggage.2 STARLUX also signed an interline with Air India for single-itinerary connections via multiple Asian gateways.3