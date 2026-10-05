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    5-Oct-2026 10:08 AM

    STARLUX Airlines signs interline agreements with Smartwings and Finnair

    STARLUX Airlines signed (01-Oct-2026) interline agreements with Smartwings and Finnair. Under the agreements, passengers travelling on STARLUX Airlines' Taiwan Taoyuan-Prague service can connect from Prague to 20 destinations in Europe with Smartwings and to nine destinations in Northern Europe with Finnair, all under a single itinerary. [more - original PR]

    Background

    STARLUX Airlines broadened its partnership footprint with a codeshare with American Airlines from 30-Sep-2026, covering STARLUX’s Taiwan Taoyuan-US links and onward access to 20 US cities, with reciprocal loyalty benefits planned.1 Smartwings separately announced a partnership with STARLUX effective 01-Oct-2026, enabling single-ticket itineraries and through-checked baggage.2 STARLUX also signed an interline with Air India for single-itinerary connections via multiple Asian gateways.3

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