STARLUX Airlines orders five A350Fs and three A330neos

STARLUX Airlines placed (21-Feb-2024) a firm order for five A350Fs and three additional A330neos. STARLUX Airlines CEO Glenn Chai stated: "STARLUX will become the first Taiwanese airline to operate the next-generation A350F widebody freighter". The A350F will be able to handle a payload of up to 111 tonnes with a range of up to 8700km. The five A350Fs will be equipped with Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines. The A330neos will be configured with 28 business class seats and 269 economy class seats and will expand the airline's A330neo fleet to seven. [more - original PR]