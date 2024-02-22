Become a CAPA Member
Loading
22-Feb-2024 1:04 PM

STARLUX Airlines orders five A350Fs and three A330neos

STARLUX Airlines placed (21-Feb-2024) a firm order for five A350Fs and three additional A330neos. STARLUX Airlines CEO Glenn Chai stated: "STARLUX will become the first Taiwanese airline to operate the next-generation A350F widebody freighter". The A350F will be able to handle a payload of up to 111 tonnes with a range of up to 8700km. The five A350Fs will be equipped with Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines. The A330neos will be configured with 28 business class seats and 269 economy class seats and will expand the airline's A330neo fleet to seven. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More