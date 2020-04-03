3-Apr-2020 10:12 AM
SriLankan Airlines to decrease salaries by up to 25% for three months
SriLankan Airlines announced (02-Apr-2020) plans to implement the following "cost-saving measures to improve liquidity" during the coronavirus pandemic:
- Negotiate deferred payment plans and discounts with key suppliers;
- Decrease salaries for personnel by 2.5% to 25% for three months;
- Freeze all salary increases for 2020;
- Temporarily suspend all passengers services, effective 08-Apr-2020 to 21-Apr-2020. [more - original PR]