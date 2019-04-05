Become a CAPA Member
5-Apr-2019 9:26 AM

SriLankan Airlines announces details of its five year strategic business plan

SriLankan Airlines announced (04-Apr-2019) it developed a five year strategic business plan for 2019-2024 with the following provisions:

  • Expand route network by adding new destinations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia, south Asia and east Asia;
  • Move away from "the current limited point-to-point strategy";
  • Enhance route network "through codeshare partnerships and alliances";
  • Expand direct online sales;
  • Introduce additional digital payment options;
  • Increase revenue from subsidiaries, including SriLankan Cargo, SriLankan Engineering and SriLankan Ground Handling. [more - original PR]

