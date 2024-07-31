Spirit Airlines to introduce premium seating, new fare types from Aug-2024

Spirit Airlines announced (30-Jul-2024) plans to introduce the following premium offerings from Aug-2024:

'Big Front Seat' seating class: Offers enhanced comfort with wider seats, extra legroom, additional seat cushioning and no middle seat. The seat type will be available from 16-Aug-2024;

New fare types: 'Go Big': Includes a 'Big Front Seat', snacks, drinks, one carry-on bag, one checked bag, priority check-in and boarding, and streaming access. The option will be available to book for travel from 16-Aug-2024, with priority check-in launching on 27-Aug-2024; 'Go Comfy': Offers increased comfort and space with a guaranteed blocked middle seat, one carry-on bag, one checked bag, priority boarding, one snack and a non-alcoholic beverage. The fare type will be available to book from 16-Aug-2024 for travel from 27-Aug-2024; 'Go Savvy': Provides the choice of either one carry-on bag or one checked bag and standard seat selection during booking. Go Savvy will be available from 16-Aug-2024; 'Go': Offers affordability with the option to purchase checked bags, standard seat selection, WiFi, snacks and beverages, available from 16-Aug-2024;

Designated priority check-in: Available for passengers travelling on the 'Go Big' fare type, Free Spirit Gold members or Free Spirit World Elite Mastercard holders at more than 20 airports. The service will debut on 27-Aug-2024;

Enhanced boarding experience: Includes five groups to simplify boarding processes and enhance optional performance. Priority boarding will be available for 'Go Big' and 'Go Comfy' travellers, as well as Free Spirit Gold and Silver members, Free Spirit World Elite Mastercard holders and active-duty US service members and their companions.

Spirit president and CEO Ted Christie stated: "We listened to our guests and are excited to deliver what they want: choices for an elevated experience that are affordable and provide unparalleled value". [more - original PR]