Become a CAPA Member
Loading
26-Apr-2024 12:14 PM

Southwest to cease operations at Bellingham, Cozumel, Houston and Syracuse airports in Aug-2024

Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan announced (25-Apr-2024) the carrier plans to suspend operations at Bellingham International Airport, Cozumel Airport, Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Syracuse Hancock International Airport on 04-Aug-2024. The carrier also plans to reduce capacity at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Chicago O'Hare International Airport. Mr Jordan stated: "To improve our financial performance, we have intensified our network optimization efforts to address underperforming markets". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More