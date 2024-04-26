26-Apr-2024 12:14 PM
Southwest to cease operations at Bellingham, Cozumel, Houston and Syracuse airports in Aug-2024
Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan announced (25-Apr-2024) the carrier plans to suspend operations at Bellingham International Airport, Cozumel Airport, Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Syracuse Hancock International Airport on 04-Aug-2024. The carrier also plans to reduce capacity at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Chicago O'Hare International Airport. Mr Jordan stated: "To improve our financial performance, we have intensified our network optimization efforts to address underperforming markets". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]