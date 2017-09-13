Loading
13-Sep-2017 10:14 AM

Southwest Airlines’ free bag policy has become part of its core identity: CAPA

CAPA - Centre for Aviation senior analyst (the Americas) Lori Ranson, speaking at CAPA's 2017 Latin America Aviation Summit, stated (12-Sep-2017) that US low cost carrier Southwest Airlines is cleverly using ancillaries to differentiate itself, but without unbundling. While other US airlines are charging for checked bags, Southwest continues to include them within the price of tickets, She highlighted that while the airline may not be gaining revenue directly, the policy has become a major marketing tool promoting its brand. "The fact that Southwest does not charge for bags is now part of their core identity. To go against that now would create so much bad publicity. It's their philosophy now", she said.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More