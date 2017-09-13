Southwest Airlines’ free bag policy has become part of its core identity: CAPA

CAPA - Centre for Aviation senior analyst (the Americas) Lori Ranson, speaking at CAPA's 2017 Latin America Aviation Summit, stated (12-Sep-2017) that US low cost carrier Southwest Airlines is cleverly using ancillaries to differentiate itself, but without unbundling. While other US airlines are charging for checked bags, Southwest continues to include them within the price of tickets, She highlighted that while the airline may not be gaining revenue directly, the policy has become a major marketing tool promoting its brand. "The fact that Southwest does not charge for bags is now part of their core identity. To go against that now would create so much bad publicity. It's their philosophy now", she said.