27-Dec-2018 11:02 AM
South Korea MOLIT reports airline cargo stable in Nov-2018, intl cargo up 1%
South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport reported (25-Dec-2018) the following airline cargo traffic highlights for Nov-2018:
- Cargo: 382,211 tonnes, +0.3% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 21,471 tonnes, -4.8%;
- International: 360,741 tonnes, +0.7%;
- By region:
- Southeast Asia: 110,235 tonnes, +1.3%;
- China: 66,347 tonnes, -0.9%;
- Americas: 65,847 tonnes, -0.3%;
- Europe: 57,284 tonnes, +2.7%;
- Japan: 45,832 tonnes, -0.6%;
- Oceania: 6744 tonnes, -2.5%;
- Others: 8453 tonnes, +9.6%. [more - original PR - Korean]
- By region: