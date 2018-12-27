Become a CAPA Member
27-Dec-2018 11:02 AM

South Korea MOLIT reports airline cargo stable in Nov-2018, intl cargo up 1%

South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport reported (25-Dec-2018) the following airline cargo traffic highlights for Nov-2018:

  • Cargo: 382,211 tonnes, +0.3% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 21,471 tonnes, -4.8%;
    • International: 360,741 tonnes, +0.7%;

