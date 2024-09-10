Loading
10-Sep-2024 10:20 AM

SMC SAP and Company Consortium to assume operation of NAIA from 14-Sep-2024

Philippines' Department of Transportation, via its official Facebook account, announced (09-Sep-2024) SMC SAP and Company Consortium will assume the maintenance and operation of Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) from 14-Sep-2024. Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista stated once the NAIA modernisation is complete, the airport's capacity will increase from 35 million to 62 million passengers p/a and air traffic movements will increase from 40 to 48 movements per hour. As previously reported by CAPA, the government is expected to receive PHP900 billion (USD16 billion) in revenue for the duration of the concession agreement. The rehabilitation will create approximately 58,000 local jobs. The contract includes terminal renovation works, development of commercial facilities and enablement of intermodal transport access.

