SKYWAY Costa Rica commences operations

SKYWAY Costa Rica commenced (17-Oct-2018) operations, offering services including scheduled operations, charters, ground transportation, car rental and helicopter flights. The carrier operates with LET L410 UVP E20 aircraft from San Jose to Puerto Jiminez, Drake, Arenal, Liberia, Manuel Antonio, Quepos, Tamarindo and Bocas Del Toro Airport in Panama. Managing director Kenneth Roqhuett stated: "I lead our team with a safety culture I learned in the US military as an aviation officer, ensuring all operational and maintenance facets are audited and monitored to achieve the highest level of service and safety". SKYWAY CR provides an array of transportation options including concierge service for hotels, restaurants, tours, spas and all inclusive vacation packages bookings. [more - original PR]