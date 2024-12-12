SkyUp to open base at Chisinau in summer 2025

Chisinau International Airport announced (11-Dec-2024) a strategic partnership with SkyUp, under which the carrier plans to open an operational base at the airport. SkyUp will station two A320s at Chisinau and launch the following services from summer 2025:

Larnaca: Three times weekly from 17-Apr-2025;

Lisbon: Weekly from 18-Apr-2025;

Paris Beauvais: Twice weekly from 18-Apr-2025;

Heraklion: Three times weekly from 19-Apr-2025. Frequency could increase to four times weekly;

Barcelona: Three times weekly from 23-Apr-2025;

Alicante: Twice weekly from 19-May-2025;

Thessaloniki: Weekly from 20-May-2025;

Palma de Mallorca: Twice weekly from 24-May-2025.

SkyUp CEO Dmytro Syeroukhov said the carrier has been cooperating with the airport for years and is entering a new phase with the launch of scheduled services. [more - original PR - Romanian]