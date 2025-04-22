Singapore Tourism Board and AirAsia MOVE enter strategic partnership
Singapore Tourism Board and AirAsia MOVE signed (21-Apr-2025) a letter of cooperation to deliver personalised travel experiences to Singapore, with a focus on key Southeast Asian markets such as Malaysia and Thailand. The parties will utilise data insights, technology and content and will launch a joint campaign in 3Q2025 to enhance visibility among regional travellers. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Singapore Tourism Board partnered with multiple entities, including AirAsia, to promote Singapore as a top travel destination and improve regional connectivity through targeted marketing initiatives1. Additionally, the Board renewed its partnership with Malaysia Aviation Group to enhance Singapore's appeal among Malaysian travellers and introduce travel benefits such as boarding pass privileges2. AirAsia, separately, focused on enhancing travel experiences through partnerships, including a B2B platform and rewards programmes3.