Singapore defers sustainable aviation fuel levy until Jan-2027
Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) announced (25-Mar-2026) plans to defer the implementation of a sustainable aviation fuel levy. The levy will now apply to tickets sold from 01-Oct-2026, for flights departing from 01-Jan-2027, instead of from 01-Apr-2026 for flights departing from 01-Oct-2026. CAAS director general Han Kok Juan stated: "Singapore remains firmly committed to aviation decarbonisation", adding: "We are taking a pragmatic pause in view of the current situation. We will continue to work closely with our aviation industry partners and monitor global developments". [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
CAAS previously confirmed a fixed SAF levy for all departing passenger, cargo and general/business aviation flights from 01-Oct-2026, applying to tickets or services sold from 01-Apr-2026, with levies varying by route and cabin and excluding transit passengers.1 Singapore's Government had passed enabling legislation, with Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling stating levy proceeds would be paid to CAAS to procure and manage SAF via a dedicated SAF Fund.2 3