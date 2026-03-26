Singapore defers sustainable aviation fuel levy until Jan-2027

Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) announced (25-Mar-2026) plans to defer the implementation of a sustainable aviation fuel levy. The levy will now apply to tickets sold from 01-Oct-2026, for flights departing from 01-Jan-2027, instead of from 01-Apr-2026 for flights departing from 01-Oct-2026. CAAS director general Han Kok Juan stated: "Singapore remains firmly committed to aviation decarbonisation", adding: "We are taking a pragmatic pause in view of the current situation. We will continue to work closely with our aviation industry partners and monitor global developments". [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]