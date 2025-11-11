Singapore to implement SAF levy from Oct-2026

Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) confirmed (10-Nov-2025) plans to introduce a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) levy for all passenger, cargo shipment and general and business aviation flights departing Singapore from 01-Oct-2026, applicable for tickets or services sold from 01-Apr-2026. Economy and premium economy class passengers will pay SGD1.00 (USD0.77), SGD2.80 (USD2.15), SGD6.40 (USD4.91) and SGD10.40 (USD7.98) for example to Bangkok, Tokyo, London and New York, respectively. Business and first class passengers will pay SGD4.00 (USD3.07), SGD11.20 (USD8.60), SGD25.60 (USD19.65) and SGD41.60 (USD31.93). The SAF levy will only apply to origin-destination passengers and not those transiting through Singapore. [more - original PR]