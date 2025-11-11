Singapore to implement SAF levy from Oct-2026
Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) confirmed (10-Nov-2025) plans to introduce a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) levy for all passenger, cargo shipment and general and business aviation flights departing Singapore from 01-Oct-2026, applicable for tickets or services sold from 01-Apr-2026. Economy and premium economy class passengers will pay SGD1.00 (USD0.77), SGD2.80 (USD2.15), SGD6.40 (USD4.91) and SGD10.40 (USD7.98) for example to Bangkok, Tokyo, London and New York, respectively. Business and first class passengers will pay SGD4.00 (USD3.07), SGD11.20 (USD8.60), SGD25.60 (USD19.65) and SGD41.60 (USD31.93). The SAF levy will only apply to origin-destination passengers and not those transiting through Singapore. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Singapore's Government legislated a fixed SAF levy on all departing flights to fund sustainable aviation fuel procurement, with the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore managing the SAF fund and procurement process1 2. The SAF levy forms part of Singapore's broader Sustainable Air Hub Blueprint, which initially targeted 1% SAF usage from 2026 and aims for 3% to 5% by 2030, subject to supply developments3.