6-Sep-2022 10:46 AM
Singapore Changi Airport to reopen southern wing of T2 Departure Hall from 11-Oct-2022
Changi Airport Group announced (05-Sep-2022) plans to reopen the southern wing of Singapore Changi Airport's Terminal 2 Departure Hall from 11-Oct-2022. Singapore Airlines will be the first carrier to use the new check in rows at T2, relocating services to Malaysia and Thailand from 11-Oct-2022 and all other Southeast Asia services from 13-Oct-2022. Air India and Air India Express will move to T2 from 18-Oct-2022, with a further list of airlines to be announced subsequently. [more - original PR]