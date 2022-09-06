Become a CAPA Member
Loading
6-Sep-2022 10:46 AM

Singapore Changi Airport to reopen southern wing of T2 Departure Hall from 11-Oct-2022

Changi Airport Group announced (05-Sep-2022) plans to reopen the southern wing of Singapore Changi Airport's Terminal 2 Departure Hall from 11-Oct-2022. Singapore Airlines will be the first carrier to use the new check in rows at T2, relocating services to Malaysia and Thailand from 11-Oct-2022 and all other Southeast Asia services from 13-Oct-2022. Air India and Air India Express will move to T2 from 18-Oct-2022, with a further list of airlines to be announced subsequently. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More