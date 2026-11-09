Singapore Airlines to invest USD1.5bn in long haul aircraft seating
Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced (06-Nov-2026) plans to invest over SGD2 billion (USD1.56 billion) in first class, business class, premium economy class and economy class seats for long haul aircraft. The new cabin products will be progressively introduced from 2H2027 on SIA's 41 retrofitted A350-900 long haul and A350-900ULR aircraft, and the airline's new Boeing 777-9 fleet. SIA noted the development of the cabin products was informed by "extensive research" involving more than 5000 frequent travellers, customers, staff and "industry experts". The new cabin products were developed in collaboration with PriestmanGoode for first class, Designworks for business class, and Factorydesign for premium economy class and economy class. SIA also worked with manufacturing partners including Collins Aerospace for the first class, premium economy class and economy class seats, and RECARO Aircraft Seating for business class seats. Chief commercial officer Lee Lik Hsin said the seats have been certified for the 777-9 but not the A350-900. The 777-9 has yet to receive US FAA certification. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
RECARO Aircraft Seating launched a bespoke Singapore Airlines business class seat developed with SIA and BMW Designworks, featuring sliding doors, privacy dividers, seat-memory and a 79-inch fully flat bed, with the programme covering more than 3500 seats across Boeing 777X linefit and A350-900 long haul/ULR retrofits1. Singapore Airlines also outlined planned KrisWorld and IFE upgrades, USB-C and wireless charging, and Starlink connectivity from early 2027 on selected A380 and A350 variants, alongside introducing first class on A350-900ULR and refreshing premium economy/economy on A350s2.