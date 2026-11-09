Singapore Airlines to invest USD1.5bn in long haul aircraft seating

RECARO Aircraft Seating launched a bespoke Singapore Airlines business class seat developed with SIA and BMW Designworks, featuring sliding doors, privacy dividers, seat-memory and a 79-inch fully flat bed, with the programme covering more than 3500 seats across Boeing 777X linefit and A350-900 long haul/ULR retrofits1. Singapore Airlines also outlined planned KrisWorld and IFE upgrades, USB-C and wireless charging, and Starlink connectivity from early 2027 on selected A380 and A350 variants, alongside introducing first class on A350-900ULR and refreshing premium economy/economy on A350s2.