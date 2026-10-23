Singapore Airlines to introduce multiple inflight enhancements

Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced (22-Oct-2026) plans to introduce the following inflight enhancements:

First class cabins will feature 32 inch, 4K resolution touchscreens, while business class customers will have access to displays of up to 22 inches. On Boeing 777-9s, premium economy cabins will have 4K touchscreens of up to 16 inches, while economy class screens will be up to 13 inches. OLED displays will also be available on selected aircraft;

777-9s, premium economy cabins will have 4K touchscreens of up to 16 inches, while economy class screens will be up to 13 inches. OLED displays will also be available on selected aircraft; First class customers will be provided with Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth wireless headphones with active noise cancellation;

SIA will introduce a redesigned KrisWorld interface with clearer menus, larger icons and improved search and filter functions. A new mini-player will enable customers to continue watching a video in a smaller window while browsing other content. SIA will have over 2500 entertainment options available;

On the retrofitted A350-900 long haul, A350-900ULR and 777-9 aircraft, first class and business class customers may save their preferred seat positions for dining, relaxing and sleeping, and apply them on future flights. First class customers may also save their personal lighting preferences;

Customers can log in to KrisWorld with their KrisFlyer account to receive tailored recommendations, resume programmes from where they left off on a previous flight and save favourite titles for future journeys;

KrisWorld will feature a new wellness planner, with content including sleep and meditation tracks, breathing exercises and in-seat stretches;

SIA will progressively introduce Starlink 's low Earth orbit satellite-based broadband service on A380, A350-900 long-haul, and A350-900ULR aircraft from early 2027;

's low Earth orbit satellite-based broadband service on A380, A350-900 long-haul, and A350-900ULR aircraft from early 2027; In-seat charging options will include USB-C ports on the 777-9 and retrofitted cabins of the A350-900 long haul and A350-900ULR aircraft, as well as wireless charging pads for first class and business class customers.

Singapore Airlines confirmed its 777-9s will feature first class, business class, premium economy class and economy class. The 41 retrofitted A350-900 long haul and A350-900ULR aircraft will include the new business class seats, while first class will be introduced on the A350-900ULR for the first time. The existing premium economy class and economy class seats on the A350-900 aircraft will be refreshed. [more - original PR]