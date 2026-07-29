Singapore Airlines to unveil new inflight products in 2026

Singapore Airlines confirmed supply chain constraints and seat certification issues delayed its A350-900 long haul premium cabin retrofit entry-into-service from 2Q2026 to 1Q2027, within a SGD1.1 billion programme covering 34 aircraft.1 2 It also planned to add first class to its seven A350-900ULR aircraft as part of a wider refresh across 41 A350-900s, with the retrofit programme due to run to end-2030.3 Starlink WiFi was scheduled from 1Q2027 across A350-900/A350-900ULR/A380 fleets, completing by end-2029, with unlimited complimentary access retained for premium cabins, PPS Club and KrisFlyer members.4