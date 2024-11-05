Singapore Airlines to install new first and business class cabins onboard A350-900 fleet

Singapore Airlines announced (04-Nov-2024) plans to install new cabin products onboard its fleet of 41 A350-900 aircraft. Under the SGD1.1 billion (USD833.78 million) cabin retrofit programme, the carrier will introduce a new first class cabin onboard its seven A350-900ULR aircraft. Singapore Airlines also plans to install new business class seats onboard all 41 aircraft, providing enhanced privacy, comfort and convenience. The first and business class seats will feature new inflight entertainment screens equipped with the latest version of Singapore Airlines' KrisWorld IFE system. The carrier will also refresh its premium economy and economy class products on the aircraft, which will be retrofitted by SIA Engineering Company in Singapore. The first retrofitted A350-900 long haul aircraft is expected to enter service in 2Q2026, with the first A350-900ULR variant to follow in 1Q2027. The programme is set to be completed by the end of 2030. [more - original PR]