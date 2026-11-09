RECARO and Singapore Airlines launch bespoke business class seat
RECARO Aircraft Seating launched (06-Nov-2026) a new bespoke business class seat, created exclusively for Singapore Airlines (SIA). Developed in collaboration with SIA and BMW Designworks, the seat features:
- 50-inch seat pitch and 52-inch high seat shell, reclining into a 79-inch full flat bed;
- Integrated sliding doors and electronically controlled privacy dividers;
- Noiseless actuation system, patented and developed in-house by RECARO, enabling passengers to adopt a range of natural sleeping positions;
- Intuitive controls and seat-memory functionality;
- A centrally controlled door locking system.
The new seat will form part of Singapore Airlines' future cabin strategy, with planned installation as a linefit solution on more than 30 Boeing 777X shipsets and as a retrofit solution across the airline's A350-900 long haul and ultra-long-haul aircraft. Overall, the programme will cover more than 3500 business class seats. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Singapore Airlines’ SGD1.1 billion A350-900 long haul/ULR retrofit programme was delayed from 2Q2026 to 1Q2027 due to supply chain constraints and certification issues involving one of its new seats.1 The carrier later detailed associated cabin upgrades, including a redesigned KrisWorld interface, seat-position memory for premium cabins, and Starlink broadband rollout from early 2027 on A380 and selected A350 variants.2