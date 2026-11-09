RECARO and Singapore Airlines launch bespoke business class seat

RECARO Aircraft Seating launched (06-Nov-2026) a new bespoke business class seat, created exclusively for Singapore Airlines (SIA). Developed in collaboration with SIA and BMW Designworks, the seat features:

50-inch seat pitch and 52-inch high seat shell, reclining into a 79-inch full flat bed;

Integrated sliding doors and electronically controlled privacy dividers;

Noiseless actuation system, patented and developed in-house by RECARO, enabling passengers to adopt a range of natural sleeping positions;

Intuitive controls and seat-memory functionality;

A centrally controlled door locking system.

The new seat will form part of Singapore Airlines' future cabin strategy, with planned installation as a linefit solution on more than 30 Boeing 777X shipsets and as a retrofit solution across the airline's A350-900 long haul and ultra-long-haul aircraft. Overall, the programme will cover more than 3500 business class seats. [more - original PR]