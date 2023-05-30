Singapore Airlines and Garuda Indonesia to enter JV arrangement

Garuda Indonesia and Singapore Airlines announced (29-May-2023) plans to enter a JV arrangement to expand cooperation and increase passenger capacity between Singapore and Indonesia. Subject to regulatory approvals, the JV would cover routes between Singapore and Bali, Jakarta and Surabaya and will expand an MoU signed in Nov-2021. The JV would enable the carriers to potentially coordinate schedules between Singapore and Indonesia, offering customers more flight connectivity between the countries and beyond. The airlines will also explore the implementation of new initiatives, including joint fare products and an alignment of corporate programmes. [more - original PR]