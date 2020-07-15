Shenzhen Airport expects to record net loss for 1H2020

Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport stated (14-Jul-2020) it expects to record a net loss for 1H2020, primarily due to the impact of coronavirus on traffic and revenue at the airport during the six month period. The airport noted its performance in terms of traffic and revenue improved in 2Q2020 relative to 1Q2020, though not sufficiently to offset losses recorded during 1Q2020 immediately following the outbreak of coronavirus. [more - original PR - Chinese]