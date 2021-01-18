Seychelles to be first to 70% vaccination rate by Mar-2021, reopens borders to vaccinated visitors

Seychelles' Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism announced (11-Jan-2021) the country's national COVID-19 immunisation campaign commenced on 10-Jan-2021. Effective 14-Jan-2021, international travellers may visit Seychelles without needing to undergo quarantine on arrival if they are vaccinated and provide a negative COVID-19 test result (Seychelles News Agency, 14-Jan-2021). The ministry stated Seychelles is the first country in Africa to commence a national COVID-19 vaccination programme. Seychelles aims to be the first country in the world to vaccinate at least 70% of its population over the age of 18, in order to achieve 'herd immunity', by mid Mar-2021. Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism Sylvestre Radegonde commented: "The COVID-19 immunisation campaign is an important milestone for the restart of our tourism industry as the country balances its efforts to maintain its tourism activities and protect its population... The world has not come to a standstill and there are people who are still keen to travel". Seychelles received a donation of 50,000 doses of the SinoPharm vaccine from Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the UAE Government will donate another batch soon. A batch of 100,000 doses of the Oxford Astra-Zeneca vaccine from the Indian Government is due to arrive in Seychelles in late Jan-2021. [more - original PR]