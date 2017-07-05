Berlin Senate confirms referendum on Tegel Airport closure, urges opposition

Germany's Berlin Senate confirmed (04-Jul-2017) plans for a "Yes/No" referendum on Berlin Tegel Airport remaining open on 24-Sep-2017. The Senate opposes the notion for the following reasons:

and Tegel are forced to operate together, rather than only concentrating operations at Brandenburg. The Senate expects noise reductions for up to 300,000 people should Tegel be decommissioned; EUR400 million in sound installation should Tegel continue to operate;

EUR1 billion investment required to renovate and replace "technical" airport infrastructure at Tegel after the end of 2018;

EUR100 million lost to inefficient airport operations. [more - original PR - German]