Scoot: India and Greece market growth over past two years 'really exciting'

Scoot general manager Jared Simcox, speaking at the CAPA Melbourne Aviation Summit, stated (24-May-2019) "India is a huge growth market for us at the moment, that's really exciting and we're also seeing it go through to Greece over the past two years, and then we're also seeing some into China. Mr Simcos added: "We are predicting fuel, slot and fleet availability and meeting passenger demand will continue to be issues, particularly in Australia".