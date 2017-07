Scoot, via its official website, announced (25-Jul-2017) Scoot and Tigerair merged on 25-Jul-2017 and now operate under the Scoot brand. The combined carrier serves 60 destinations with a fleet of two A319, 21 A320, eight Boeing 787-8 and six 787-9 aircraft with 39 A320neos, two 787-8s and four 787-9s on order, according to OAG and the CAPA Fleet Database.