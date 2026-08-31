Saudia and Garuda Indonesia sign joint business framework agreement

Saudia and Garuda Indonesia signed (27-Aug-2026) a joint business framework agreement, expanding a MoU signed in Jul-2026. The planned joint business will create a broader travel corridor connecting Indonesia and Australia with Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa. The airlines' networks currently provide access to more than 120 destinations across these markets, with potential to expand connectivity through new routes and direct services to additional destinations. The partnership is expected to include full fare combinability, joint commercial initiatives, and closer cooperation across frequent flyer programmes, technology and airport services. The partnership will also prioritise Hajj and Umrah travel from Indonesia. The airlines will commence the regulatory approval process and proceed with the development of the remaining agreements required ahead of the planned launch of the joint business in 2027. [more - original PR]