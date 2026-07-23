Saudia and Garuda Indonesia sign MoU to advance joint business partnership
Saudia and Garuda Indonesia signed (22-Jul-2026) a MoU to advance a joint business partnership, expanding network access and travel options between Saudia Arabia and Indonesia. Building on an existing codeshare cooperation and shared membership in the SkyTeam alliance, the MoU will enable both carriers to explore single ticket travel across their networks. This would connect Garuda Indonesia's network in Indonesia and Australia with Saudia's destinations across the Middle East, Europe and Africa. The agreement also covers potential cooperation in network planning, flight schedules between Saudi Arabia and Indonesia, sales, marketing and distribution in markets of mutual interest. In addition, both carriers will explore areas related to loyalty programmes, technology infrastructure, airport services and services for Umrah and Hajj passengers travelling between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Garuda Indonesia expanded its partnership footprint in 2026, launching a new SAS codeshare (open for sale 09-Jun-2026; first travel 15-Jun-2026) with EuroBonus/GarudaMiles earn-and-burn reciprocity.1 It also signed an MoU with Vietnam Airlines covering joint marketing, codeshare expansion and cooperation spanning leasing, ground services, MRO and cargo.2 Garuda and Singapore Airlines received Singapore competition approval for a commercial JV, including joint revenue sharing and schedule coordination.3