Saudia and Garuda Indonesia sign MoU to advance joint business partnership

Garuda Indonesia expanded its partnership footprint in 2026, launching a new SAS codeshare (open for sale 09-Jun-2026; first travel 15-Jun-2026) with EuroBonus/GarudaMiles earn-and-burn reciprocity.1 It also signed an MoU with Vietnam Airlines covering joint marketing, codeshare expansion and cooperation spanning leasing, ground services, MRO and cargo.2 Garuda and Singapore Airlines received Singapore competition approval for a commercial JV, including joint revenue sharing and schedule coordination.3