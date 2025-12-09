Saudi Arabia undergoing dramatic reorientation to proactive global engagement under Vision 2030
CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030: An Evolving Market for Air Travel', stated (09-Dec-2025) Saudi Arabia's shift toward openness will significantly transform accessibility. The introduction of streamlined e-visas and visas-on-arrival for dozens of nationalities is a major departure from past restrictions. As the country scales up infrastructure, including airports, hotels, public transport and digital services, international travellers will encounter a more intuitive, navigable and welcoming environment. New airports and expanded terminals will support higher passenger flows, allowing Saudi Arabia to function as a destination and as a hub linking Europe, Asia and Africa. The combined effect is a dramatic reorientation from controlled entry to proactive global engagement. [more - CAPA Report]
Background ✨
Saudi Arabia aimed to attract 150 million tourists by 2030, supported by ambitious aviation and tourism strategies, with the Saudi Air Connectivity Program recently adding 1.5 million new seats and onboarding 12 new international carriers to broaden the network and facilitate access to diverse destinations1 2 3. The country recorded 128 million airport passengers in 2024, a 15% year-on-year increase, and major airport expansions are underway4.