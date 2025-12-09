Saudi Arabia undergoing dramatic reorientation to proactive global engagement under Vision 2030

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030: An Evolving Market for Air Travel', stated (09-Dec-2025) Saudi Arabia's shift toward openness will significantly transform accessibility. The introduction of streamlined e-visas and visas-on-arrival for dozens of nationalities is a major departure from past restrictions. As the country scales up infrastructure, including airports, hotels, public transport and digital services, international travellers will encounter a more intuitive, navigable and welcoming environment. New airports and expanded terminals will support higher passenger flows, allowing Saudi Arabia to function as a destination and as a hub linking Europe, Asia and Africa. The combined effect is a dramatic reorientation from controlled entry to proactive global engagement. [more - CAPA Report]