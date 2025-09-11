11-Sep-2025 11:10 AM
Routes World 2026 to be hosted in Riyadh
Aviation Week announced (09-Sep-2025) Routes World 2026 will be hosted in Riyadh. The event will be led by Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation, with the Saudi Tourism Authority as the tourism partner, the Saudi Air Connectivity Program as the air connectivity partner, Matarat Holding as the airport partner, and organised by Tahaluf. Saudi Arabia recorded more than 128 million passengers at its airports in 2024, up 15% year-on-year and up 25% compared to the pre-pandemic level. Saudi airports handled 66.7 million passengers, 467,000 flights and 575,000 tons of cargo in 1H2025. Riyadh King Salman International Airport is projected to handle 120 million passengers p/a by 2030 and 185 million p/a by 2050. [more - Aviation Week]