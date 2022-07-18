Saudi Arabia GACA opens airspace to all commercial activity, including Israeli operations

Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), via its official Twitter account, announced (15-Jul-2022) the decision to open the nation's airspace to all commercial carriers that meet GACA overflying requirements. Under the decision, Saudi airspace is now open to flights operated through Israel and by Israeli carriers. GACA noted the decision complements Saudi Arabia's efforts to consolidate its position as a global hub, and highlighted the country's obligations under the Chicago Convention of 1944, which stipulates non-discrimination between civil aircraft used in international air navigation. US President Joe Biden stated the decision is "the first tangible step in the path of what I hope will eventually be a broader normalisation of relations". [more - original PR]