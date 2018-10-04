Satys to further develop aircraft repainting business with acquisition of Air Livery

Satys announced (03-Oct-2018) it acquired Air Livery effective 01-Oct-2018, as a further development of its aircraft repainting business in Europe. Air Livery is based at Norwich Airport and operates eight hangars on five sites in the UK - Norwich, Manchester, East Midlands, Cambridge and Southend - as well as one in Bratislava. The company paints over 200 commercial aircraft and corporate jets p/a. The business employs 170 people and forecasts 2018/19 turnover of GBP17 million. Satys reported the acquisition will allow it to consolidate its aftermarket repainting activity and complement its current network at Paris - Le Bourget, Lelystad, Casablanca, Haikou and Dubai (opening scheduled end 2019). Operations will be supplemented with a long-range aircraft hangar in Europe in 2019. This acquisition also offers new business possibilities as Air Livery has expertise in support and engineering (Part 145), graphics, external markings and sticker production. [more - original PR]