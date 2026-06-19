SATA Air Açores to receive sixth Dash 8-400 in Jul-2026

Grupo SATA CEO Tiago Santos stated (18-Jun-2026) SATA Air Açores expects delivery of one Dash 8-400 aircraft in Jul-2026, bringing the number of Dash 8-400 aircraft in its fleet to six. SATA Air Açores also operates two Dash 8-200s, which mainly serve the islands of Flores and Corvo due to short runway operations. Mr Santos stated: "There are no alternatives in the market to replace the Dash 8-200". He added: "We have decided that we cannot afford to invest in these aircraft", noting that a life extension programme for the Dash 8-200 would cost approximately EUR10 million per aircraft. The carrier expressed interest in the Deutsche Aircraft D328eco regional turboprop as a possible future replacement. [more - Aviation Week]