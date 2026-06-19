    Loading
    19-Jun-2026 4:08 PM

    SATA Air Açores to receive sixth Dash 8-400 in Jul-2026

    Grupo SATA CEO Tiago Santos stated (18-Jun-2026) SATA Air Açores expects delivery of one Dash 8-400 aircraft in Jul-2026, bringing the number of Dash 8-400 aircraft in its fleet to six. SATA Air Açores also operates two Dash 8-200s, which mainly serve the islands of Flores and Corvo due to short runway operations. Mr Santos stated: "There are no alternatives in the market to replace the Dash 8-200". He added: "We have decided that we cannot afford to invest in these aircraft", noting that a life extension programme for the Dash 8-200 would cost approximately EUR10 million per aircraft. The carrier expressed interest in the Deutsche Aircraft D328eco regional turboprop as a possible future replacement. [more - Aviation Week]

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More