SAS selects Malaga for new Spanish base

SAS announced (21-Jun-2017) Malaga as the new Spanish base for its proposed Irish subsidiary SAS Ireland. The carrier obtained a new air operator certificate (AOC) in Ireland and will establish bases in London and Malaga. In Jan-2017, SAS decided to establish an AOC in Ireland with operational bases in London and Spain. The bases will complement bases in Scandinavia. CEO Rickard Gustafson stated: "We have now recruited the management group for the new company" and the airline initiated recruitment of pilots and cabin crew. SAS said start-up costs for the new bases will initially negatively impact earnings, but the carrier forecast the bases will have the same underlying unit cost as its low cost competitors once fully operational. The carrier plans to base nine A320neos at London Heathrow and Malaga and aims to launch operations during the 2017/18 northern winter programme. [more - original PR]