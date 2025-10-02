SAS reintroduces business class service in Europe

SAS reintroduced (01-Oct-2025) business class service in Europe. Business class service will feature a dedicated cabin at the front of the aircraft, priority services at check in and boarding, premium dining and access to around 60 lounges across Scandinavia and Europe. Chief commercial officer Paul Verhagen said: "The strong early interest shows that our premium strategy resonates with customers. With the reintroduction of European Business Class, we are delivering the premium experience expected of a full-service European airline, backed by our focus on operational excellence and on-time performance". As previously reported by CAPA, SAS announced plans to integrate 35 additional business class lounges across Europe and Scandinavia into its network. [more - original PR]