16-Apr-2025 10:57 AM

SAS reintroducing 'European Business Class' from Oct-2025

SAS announced (15-Apr-2025) it will reintroduce a dedicated 'European Business Class' product on all international European and Scandinavian routes from 01-Oct-2025, with sales opening on 06-May-2025. The product responds to increased demand for premium travel and aligns with international standards. Features include a dedicated front cabin section with blocked middle seats, an enhanced dining concept with reusable premium tableware, and priority services including check-in, boarding and lounge access. SAS stated the move strengthens its competitive position in the premium segment and supports Copenhagen's role as a global hub, while also simplifying connections and offering a more cohesive experience for passengers travelling across multiple alliance airlines. [more - original PR]

