8-Apr-2020 9:06 AM

SAS not offering international services for the first time

SAS reported (07-Apr-2020) for the first time in the company's history, it is not offering any scheduled international services. Since 06-Apr-2020, the company is operating a limited domestic network in Norway and Sweden, with more Norwegian destinations than in Sweden following an agreement with the Norwegian government. Governments of Denmark, Sweden and Norway are providing some financial support, the carrier believes the amounts will not suffice to secure and safeguard critical infrastructure if the situation is prolonged. [more - original PR]

