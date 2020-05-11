SAS: 'It is clear that [recovery] will take a much longer time than previously anticipated'

SAS announced (08-May-2020) the carrier reduced scheduled capacity by approximately 95% year-on-year in Apr-2020, as "only a limited network in Norway and Sweden was maintained". SAS CEO Rickard Gustafson stated: "Even though no one can foresee exactly how passenger demand will evolve in the coming months and years, it is clear that it will take a much longer time than previously anticipated". Mr Gustafson added: "In our view, it will take until 2022 before demand starts to reach pre-COVID-19 levels". He argued: "Given the time it will take to ramp up production, we have unfortunately had to initiate processes to reduce the size of our future workforce by up to 5000 full time positions". [more - original PR]