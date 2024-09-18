SAS and BRA sign long term partnership agreement
SAS entered (17-Sep-2024) a seven year wet lease partnership with BRA - Braathens Regional Airlines, valued at approximately SEK6 billion (EUR530.3 million). BRA will operate several aircraft on behalf of SAS from 01-Jan-2025, providing capacity on key domestic routes in Sweden and feeding into the Copenhagen hub. The partnership is "aimed at securing reliable and efficient domestic air connectivity within Sweden", with SAS CEO Anko van der Werff highlighting it will not only enhance Swedish infrastructure, but also position Stockholm Arlanda Airport as a stronger central hub for domestic and international travel. SAS stated the "major domestic expansion" at Arlanda in 2025 will include increased frequencies to Visby, Gothenburg, Malmo, Ronneby, Lulea, Angelholm and Umea, while two new domestic routes to Kalmar and Halmstad are "under consideration". The expansion will increase SAS' domestic routes at Arlanda to 14. BRA will continue to operate all its routes as usual with Stockholm Bromma Airport as the main airport until Dec-2024, and will "adapt the organisation based on a streamlining of the business without the unprofitable scheduled operations". The fleet will be expanded and more pilots and cabin crew recruited, however roles related to ground services and administrative functions will be impacted, with formal notice to be given. The carrier stated: "The domestic market is significantly smaller than it was before the pandemic, while demand for contract flying has increased, leading to the decision to discontinue scheduled operations". BRA CEO Ulrika Matsgård stated that with the new SAS partnership, "we are now investing in the business area that has the best market conditions". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]