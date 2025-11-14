Loading
14-Nov-2025 2:56 PM

Salzburg Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Airport implements new digital Entry/Exit border system

Salzburg Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Airport commenced (13-Nov-2025) the implementation of the new European Entry/Exit System (EES) on 12-Nov-2025. Vienna International Airport launched EES implementation on 12-Oct-2025. Austria plans to gradually implement the EES nationwide by Apr-2026. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

The new European Entry/Exit System (EES) was scheduled to launch across European countries on 12-Oct-2025, with gradual implementation at external borders and full deployment expected by 10-Apr-20261. The EES will digitally record the entry and exit of non-EU nationals, collecting passport, fingerprint, and facial image data for short stays in EU member states2.

