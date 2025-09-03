European Commission: EES to be launched on 12-Oct-2025
European Commission, via its official website, announced (Aug-2025) the new European Entry/Exit System (EES) is scheduled to be launched on 12-Oct-2025. European countries using the EES will introduce the system gradually at their external borders, with the system's full implementation expected by 10-Apr-2026.
Background ✨
The European Council and Parliament agreed that the European Entry/Exit System would be rolled out gradually at external EU borders over 180 days, with specific targets for border crossing registrations and provisions to suspend the rollout due to excessive waiting times or technical issues. EU countries could also choose to implement the system all at once if preferred1. The regulation supporting this approach had yet to be formally adopted2.