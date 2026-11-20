SalamAir and Oman Air announce plans to 'strengthen' codeshare partnership
SalamAir and Oman Air announced (18-Nov-2026) plans to "strengthen" their codeshare partnership as part of ongoing efforts to optimise their complementary networks, improve connectivity through Muscat International Airport and provide customers with greater access to destinations across Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Europe. The partnership currently covers 42 Oman Air destinations and 37 SalamAir destinations. Oman Air CEO Nasser Al Sharji stated: "By aligning our networks more effectively, we can offer passengers greater access to destinations while making better use of the distinct strengths and capabilities of both airlines... As we continue to develop the partnership, we see significant opportunities to strengthen connectivity through Muscat, support inbound tourism and business travel, and contribute to the long-term competitiveness and sustainability of Oman's aviation sector". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Oman's Government completed its acquisition of SalamAir on 24-Mar-2026, with Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology Said bin Hamoud al Maawali saying it would improve integration with Oman Air, reduce network overlap and lift efficiency while keeping both brands independent.1 Oman Air also signed a codeshare with Finnair, its first new such partnership since joining oneworld in Jun-2025.2