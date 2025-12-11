Safran signs agreement for sale of Safran Passenger Innovations

Safran entered (10-Dec-2025) into a definitive agreement with Kingswood Capital Management for the sale of inflight entertainment and connectivity solutions division Safran Passenger Innovations (SPI). SPI generates approximately USD460 million in revenue and employs around 740 people across three sites in the US and Germany. Kingswood will leverage its capital base, operational network and expertise to grow the business and help it develop new connected inflight entertainment solutions. The transaction is subject to obtaining the applicable regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed by the end of 1Q2026. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]