Safran signs agreement for sale of Safran Passenger Innovations
Safran entered (10-Dec-2025) into a definitive agreement with Kingswood Capital Management for the sale of inflight entertainment and connectivity solutions division Safran Passenger Innovations (SPI). SPI generates approximately USD460 million in revenue and employs around 740 people across three sites in the US and Germany. Kingswood will leverage its capital base, operational network and expertise to grow the business and help it develop new connected inflight entertainment solutions. The transaction is subject to obtaining the applicable regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed by the end of 1Q2026. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]
Background ✨
Safran Passenger Innovations had recently launched accessible inflight entertainment designs for industry-wide use and partnered with E23 Retail and IdeaNova Technologies to enhance its RAVE IFE and connectivity systems with new advertising and digital rights management solutions1 2 3. SPI also selected Gilat Satellite Networks for a major inflight connectivity programme using Ku-band technology4.