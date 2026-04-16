Safran delivers first Unity Elite seat shipsets for Riyadh Air 787-9s
Safran Seats unveiled (14-Apr-2026) its Unity Elite business class seat designed for Riyadh Air's Boeing 787-9 fleet. Riyadh Air has placed firm orders for 39 787-9 aircraft with options for an additional 33. Safran director Arthur Glain said Safran has delivered the first six to eight shipsets to Boeing. The Unity Elite seat features Safran's Euphony headset-free audio system and a 32 inch inflight entertainment display. [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Riyadh Air previously unveiled its Boeing 787-9 cabin, including four ‘Business Elite’ and 24 business class seats using Safran Unity, and 4K OLED seatback screens up to 32in.1 The carrier also signed a long-term agreement with Safran Landing Systems to supply wheels and electric carbon brakes for its 787-9s, citing weight advantages for high-altitude operations at Riyadh.2 Riyadh Air expected first aircraft delivery in the coming weeks ahead of planned launches to London Heathrow, Dubai and Cairo.3