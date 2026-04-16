Safran delivers first Unity Elite seat shipsets for Riyadh Air 787-9s

Riyadh Air previously unveiled its Boeing 787-9 cabin, including four ‘Business Elite’ and 24 business class seats using Safran Unity, and 4K OLED seatback screens up to 32in.1 The carrier also signed a long-term agreement with Safran Landing Systems to supply wheels and electric carbon brakes for its 787-9s, citing weight advantages for high-altitude operations at Riyadh.2 Riyadh Air expected first aircraft delivery in the coming weeks ahead of planned launches to London Heathrow, Dubai and Cairo.3