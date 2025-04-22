Loading
22-Apr-2025 5:11 PM

Riyadh Air unveils 787-9 interior cabin design

Riyadh Air unveiled (19-Apr-2025) the interior cabin design for its Boeing 787 fleet ahead of the carrier's planned launch in 2025. The carrier's 787-9 configuration will accommodate 290 guests, comprising the following:

  • Four 'Business Elite' and 24 business class passengers with Safran Unity seating, offering A/C power and USB-C and USB-A charging points;
  • 39 premium economy seats with privacy head wings, increased seat storage, recliner lounges and USB-C charging points;
  • 223 economy class seats with six way adjustable headrests and USB-C charging points.

The cabin will be equipped with 4K OLED seat back screens ranging from 13.3in to 32in and will be outfitted in a colour palette of dark indigo, mocha and lavender tones. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More