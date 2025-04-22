22-Apr-2025 5:11 PM
Riyadh Air unveils 787-9 interior cabin design
Riyadh Air unveiled (19-Apr-2025) the interior cabin design for its Boeing 787 fleet ahead of the carrier's planned launch in 2025. The carrier's 787-9 configuration will accommodate 290 guests, comprising the following:
- Four 'Business Elite' and 24 business class passengers with Safran Unity seating, offering A/C power and USB-C and USB-A charging points;
- 39 premium economy seats with privacy head wings, increased seat storage, recliner lounges and USB-C charging points;
- 223 economy class seats with six way adjustable headrests and USB-C charging points.
The cabin will be equipped with 4K OLED seat back screens ranging from 13.3in to 32in and will be outfitted in a colour palette of dark indigo, mocha and lavender tones. [more - original PR]