Safran confirms it expects to meet all its objectives for 2017

Safran confirmed (28-Jul-2017) it expects to meet all its objectives for the full year 2017. Safran Group forecasts a 2% to 3% rise in revenue for 2017, recurring operating income similar to that of 2016, and cash flow equal to at least 45% of adjusted recurring operating income, an element of uncertainty being the rhythm of payments by state-clients. Safran also announced it finalised the divestment of its Detection business on 07-Apr-2017, and its Identity & Security business on 31-May-2017, completing the strategic recentring announced during Capital Markets Day 2016. These divestments have generated income of EUR3.1 billion, with a capital gain of EUR766 million. Safran now operates exclusively in the Aerospace & Defence sector, and is focused on its own goals of strong growth and high profitability. [more - original PR]