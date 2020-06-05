Sabre announces strategic realignment and combination of airline and agency focused businesses

Sabre Corporation announced (04-Jun-2020) restructuring plans, including a strategic realignment of its business segments and combining airline and agency focused businesses, to provide a "more seamless customer experience" and to position the company for long term growth. The company will also undertake other measures to support the new organisational structure. Key steps Sabre is undertaking include:

Focus on creating personalised offers with IT capabilities, processes and intelligence that allow suppliers to retail personalised offers through all channels;

Drive the future of distribution by increasing the value of supplier offers and the value of the GDS, enabling airlines to distribute personalsed offers through the Sabre marketplace and their own direct channels;

Unlock growth potential in the LCC market by creating more ways for LCCs to retail and distribute content and scaling the offerings of recently-acquired Radixx;

Deliver a full service property management system to better serve enterprise hotels, collaborating with Accor;

Transform Sabre's technology in a 10 year preferred, strategic partnership with Google.

The company's strategic realignment and related actions are expected to be substantially complete early in 3Q2020. [more - original PR]